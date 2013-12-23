NAB Acquires CCW and SATCON

The National Association of Broadcasters announced Dec. 23 the acquisitions of the Content and Communications World (CCW) and Satellite Communications Conference and Expo (SATCON) events from JD Events.

CCW and SATCON are held annually in November at the Javits Convention Center in New York.

"We have made these additions to the NAB event family with the goal of growing both the attendee and exhibitor base of what has emerged as an important East Coast venue for the content community," said Chris Brown, executive VP, conventions and business operations, NAB. "We look forward to developing this event and serving the unique needs of this very important media market."

The CCW event focuses on content creation, management and delivery technologies, while SATCON focuses on the satellite-enabled communications and content delivery industry.