More Startups Ride UpRamp’s Accelerator

Teltoo was one of four startups picked for the second “cohort” of CableLabs-backed startup accelerator UpRamp’s Fiterator program.

Others in that group also shed light on other increasingly important tech and service categories, including cybersecurity, the Internet of Things, accessibility and artificial intelligence:

DeviceBits: a software company focused on A.I.-driven customer service for consumers and agents that claims to go a step beyond “chatbots” that are widely used today.

Bansen Labs: focused on improving the quality of life for people with disabilities, its first product, Xogo, works with devices such as set-tops and gaming consoles. In February, Bansen Labs was also the winner of the CableLabs Innovation Showcase, held in conjunction with the Cable-Labs Winter Conference.

King & Union: Aimed at cybersecurity, its “Avalon” platform establishes an intelligence-sharing ecosystem using a collaborative “virtual” approach that automates manual analysis processes.

UpRamp’s first cohort, announced last year, included MediaHound (personalized video search and discovery); Edgewater Wireless (WiFi infrastructure), VelociData (advanced data services); and Trinity Mobile Networks (focused on the integration of WiFi and mesh networks alongside cellular connections).