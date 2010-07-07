Michael Winter, Boy Wonder Productions

Michael Winter joins Boy Wonder Productions in New York as Vice President, TV Production and Development, overseeing all television projects for the company. Currently Boy Wonder is in production on the DIY Network series, 10 Grand in Your Hand. Other projects include Mom's Cooking for Lifetime, Off the Hook for Versus, and is actively developing new projects including Vegas Phil, Dutch Blitzkreig and Jersey Girls.



Before joining Boy Wonder, Winter spent three years as Director of Programming for DIY Network. While there he was responsible for all aspects of original and commissioned productions and acquisitions, creating and executive producing shows including Man Caves, 10 Grand in Your Hand, Renovation Realities, Blog Cabin, King of Dirt, and Under Construction. He also helped expand the profile of the network through strategic programming partnerships with E Network, Major League Baseball, NBA, Food Network, The Howard Stern Show, The Dan Patrick show, and celebrities like Snoop Dogg, Rainn Wilson, Burt Reynolds, Tony Siragusa, Artie Lange and Jay Leno.

Before DIY Winter spent two years at Versus as director of development. During his tenure, he exec produced shows including Wanted: Ted or Alive (with Ted Nugent), E-Force, Shark Hunters, Park Raving Mad, and Fearless (Emmy nomination).

Earlier in his career, Winter worked as a freelance television producer of original nonfiction programming for ABC, Fox, USA, WB, TLC, Style, VH1 and MTV.