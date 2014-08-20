Mediacom, Disney Ink Carriage Pact

As expected, Mediacom Communications said it has reached a comprehensive multi-year carriage pact with The Walt Disney Co., agreeing to distribute its lineup of sports, news and entertainment content to Mediacom customers across multiple devices and platforms.

The deal comes days after Mediacom announced Aug. 14 it would launch Disney’s SEC Network. At the time, the cable operator said that deal was part of a larger carriage agreement that would be announced in the future.

As part of the new agreement, Mediacom will introduce several new services, including the full suite of authenticated WATCH and video-on-demand products, SEC Network, ESPN Goal Line and ESPN Buzzer Beater. Continuing services covered by the agreement include: ABC Family, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Disney XD, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN Deportes, ESPNEWS, ESPN Classic, ESPN3, Fusion and retransmission consent for ABC Owned stations.

