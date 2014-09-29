Media Institute Salutes Dodd, Martore

Former Senator Chris Dodd, chairman and CEO of the Motion Picture Association of America, will receive the Freedom of Speech award from The Media Institute, the media company-backed free speech think tank.

Gracia Martore, president of Gannett and on Fortune, Forbes, and Washingtonian's "most powerful women" lists, will receive the American Horizon Award.

The American Horizon Award "recognizes leadership in promoting the vitality and independence of American media and communications," while the Freedom of Speech award "recognizes an individual who has made important contributions to the advancement and protection of free speech."

"Senator Dodd’s highest priority at MPAA is to champion the creative freedoms of filmmakers," said the Media Institute of his award.

The awards will be given out at the institute's annual Friend and Benefactors awards dinner, this year on Nov. 18 at the Willard InterContinental Hotel in Washington.

Keynote remarks for the event will be by FCC Commissioner Ajit Pai.