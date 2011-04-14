Marshall Nord, Halogen

Before his post as VP of programming for Halogen, Marshall Nord produced and directed a talk show for financial adviser Danny Fontana. Before moving to the east coast, he spent 12 years working in production in Los Angeles for DreamWorks Television, Universal Television and Warner Brothers, among others. He worked on such well-known series as “Spin City,” “Columbo” movies, “Delta” and feature films such as “The Specialist” with Sylvester Stallone, “Thank Heaven” with Jenny McCarthy and Matt Keesler, “The Rose Technique,” “Redemption of the Ghost” and “Reverence.” He received a B.A. in Theatre from the University of Houston and lives in Charlotte, NC with his wife Shannon and son Mattingly. Download information sheet from Marshall on commissions.