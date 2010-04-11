Mark Goldman, CEO of be Network

Mark Goldman is the President and CEO of be Network. Prior to this role, Mr.Goldman served as Chief Operating Officer of Current. where he was responsible for overseeing distribution, ad sales, legal and business affairs, as well as technical operations.

Goldman began his industry career at MCA/Universal Television where he spent five years as a senior business development executive, negotiating license and venture agreements and developing television channels in Asia, Australia, Eastern Europe, and Latin America.In 1995 he was recruited by News Corp. to build a satellite TV service in Latin America.As President and COO of Sky Latin America Partners, he oversaw the establishment of local operating companies throughout the region, the development of pan-regional branding and programming strategies, the construction of a state-of-the art digital broadcast facility, and over $700 million of financing transactions.