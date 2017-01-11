Mark Bunting Named WSFA Montgomery's New VP, GM

Alabama broadcasting exec Mark Bunting is moving from Mobile to Montgomery, where he will head WSFA, Raycom’s NBC affiliate, as its VP and general manager.

Bunting is currently VP and general manager of Mobile’s CBS affiliate, WKRG, and CW affiliate WFNA. Both those stations will be owned by Nexstar when its acquisition of Media General, which currently owns WKRG, is a done deal.

He succeeds Erik Duncan, who now heads Raycom’s ABC affiliate in Waco, Texas, KXXV.

“We are pleased to name Mark as our next General Manager for WSFA,” said Jeff Rosser, Raycom’s group VP. “Mark has led his stations and teams to success throughout his career, providing opportunities for the station and clients to grow their business in both digital and broadcast mediums.”

Bunting will start his new job Jan. 23.