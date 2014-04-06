March Madness: Final Four Nets Cable Record, But Dips From 2013

Turner Sports' "teamcast" coverage of the 2014 Final Four on Saturday resulted in a pair of TV records, but the move to cable turned in fewer viewers compared to last year.

Saturday's games averaged 14 million viewers across TBS, TNT and truTV, down 11% compared to last year's15.7 million. Both individual games were down from 2013 as well.

Still, Turner now boasts the top two college basketball telecasts in cable history.

The late game between Kentucky and Wisconsin -- which the Wildcats won on a go-ahead shot with less than six seconds remaining in the game -- averaged 16.3 million across TBS, TNT and truTV, to register as the most-watched college basketball game in cable history.

The early game, which saw 7th-seeded UConn upset overall top-seeded Florida, drew 11.7 million viewers to rank as the second-most watched college basketball game on cable.

Since the advertising spots were sold the same across the three networks, Turner did not provide a ratings breakdown for the individual networks.

CBS will air the National Championship between Kentucky and UConn on Monday night.

