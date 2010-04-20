Marc Etkind, Vice President, Development, Animal Planet Media

Marc Etkind was named Vice President of Development for Animal Planet Media in November, 2007. In this role, he oversees program development for the network and is responsible for the conceptualization and creation of series, stunts, specials as well as other programming initiatives for Animal Planet. Since joining the network, Etkind has developed Untamed and Uncut, Weird, True and Freaky, Night, Underdog to Wonderdog, Animal Armageddon, Stranger among Bears and Dogs 101.