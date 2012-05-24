Live+SD Key Facts (Part 2)
As CableU changes its reporting standard from Live to Live + Same Day ratings (see definition here), we offer this second-part report on the impact of time-shifted viewing on our analyzed networks.
LIVE vs. LIVE+SD KEY INSIGHTS:
- Relative to Live ratings, average primetime SD ratings are small, but ANY increase in ratings translates directly to an increase in revenue.
- Networks that schedule more original programming tend to see a significant bottom-line increase from time-shifting.
- Adding SD viewing to the equation can change a program's or a network's place in the ratings rankers, increasing its relative value in the cable marketplace.
- Time-shifting occurs on a program by program basis, and that is where we can most clearly see the effect it has on ratings.
- Programs that are the most time-shifted are not the highest rated, but have their own outstanding characteristics. We classify them as the shows that fall between appointment viewing and disappointment viewing.
ADDING PRIMETIME SD RATINGS TO LIVE RATINGS
Here we illustrate what happens when Same Day ratings are added to Live primetime ratings, giving a good sense of scale. On first glance it appears that time-shifted viewing does not have much impact, but that is not the case.
- Select networks do see significant increases on their primetime averages, particularly USA, Discovery and Bravo.
- MTV and History actually go up in the rankings when Same Day viewing is added.
- All of April’s time-shifted viewing among our analyzed 30 networks adds up to a .93 household rating, which is equal to the delivery of one of the better rated networks.
LIVE + SAME DAY HOUSEHOLD RATINGS
MONDAY - SUNDAY PRIMETIME AVERAGE / APRIL 2012 / RANKED ON LIVE HH RATINGS
Top Time-Shifted Programs By Network
Based on % HH rating gained from SD viewing / April 2012
Source: Nielsen Primetime Live+SD Ratings, April 2012
Time-shifting habits are best seen at the program level, where the numbers have not been diluted by daypart averages. Here we broke out the most time-shifted program for each network, based on the percent lift of household ratings.
- The programs that get the most time-shifted viewing for each network are usually not the same programs that get the highest ratings.
- They tend to be specials, premieres, finales and new episodes. They are not the live sports events, and they are not the off-network procedural in its 20th run.
- These are the programs that fall somewhere between appointment viewing and disappointment viewing. This is not appointment viewing; they are the programs viewers don’t worry about missing when they air live. And this is not disappointment viewing; they are not the programs viewers happen to watch when they flip channels.
- These are the programs viewers choose to watch, the programs with a loyal following and a good promise for longevity.
