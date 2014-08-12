‘Live From E!’ Ramps Up to Three Nights a Week

E! announced Tuesday it will expand pop culture panel show Live From E! to three nights a week starting Sept. 8 at 8 p.m.

The roundtable discussion series will be hosted by Jason Kennedy, Ross Mathews, Maria Menounos and a rotating panelist.

The live show, which debuted as a daily web series on Eonline before coming to television, will air Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

“As the network’s first digital series to cross over to linear, Live From E! has proven itself to be an entertaining and informative source of pop culture news with a loyal fan following, and we are excited to expand its presence here at E!,” said Cyndi McClellan, president, network strategy & E! News, E!. “Jason, Ross and Maria each bring their own very strong opinions and points of view to the show which will make certain that audiences will see even more of the dynamic and engaging banter that they have come to expect from this series.”

New segments coming to the show include Top Tweet (favorite viewer tweet), Selfie Hall of Fame (favorite celebrity selfie), Crazy Talk (recent celebrity quotes), Reality Check (reality show moments from the past week) and Are They or Aren’t They (cohosts’ take on rumored couples).