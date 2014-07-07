Lifetime Orders Live Primetime Talk Show

Lifetime has given a greenlight to a live, weekly half-hour primetime talk show hosted by U.K. television personality Amanda de Cadenet. Undone with @AmandadeCadenet will premiere Thursday, July 24 at 10:30 p.m. The show will feature celebrity and newsmaker interviews and focus on trending social media topics.

“I am extremely excited to rejoin forces with Lifetime to make Undone with @AmandadeCadenet, a new and innovative live primetime talk show,” said de Cadenet. “Lifetime proves once again that it really does listen to its audience and has paid attention to the demand that there be another female voice in the talk space.”

De Cadenet hosted and executive produced the Lifetime series The Conversation in 2012, which featured guests such as Jane Fonda, Lady Gaga and Gwyneth Paltrow. She is also a fashion and portrait photographer whose work was collected in the 2005 book Rare Birds.