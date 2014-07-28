Kurt Sutter Signs New Deal With 20th Century Fox TV

While Sons of Anarchy is ending its run on FX after its upcoming seventh season, the creator of the biker drama, Kurt Sutter, isn’t going anywhere. Sutter signed a new three-year deal Monday with 20th Century Fox Television.

FX will have the first-look option on his new projects for the studio, per the deal.

After completing the final season of Sons of Anarchy, which premieres Sept. 9, Sutter will transition to production of The Bastard Executioner, the new FX series about a knight in King Edward III’s charge. Sutter will write the pilot and executive produce the period drama along with Imagine TV's Brian Grazer and Francie Calfo for Fox 21 and FX Productions.

Sutter, an alum of The Shield, also wrote the screenplay for the feature film Southpaw, which is currently in production.