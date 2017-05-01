KRIV Houston Taking Weekly Talk Shows Nightly

Fox O&O KRIV is expanding the production of two weekly news show to create a one-hour block of local programming at 10 p.m. weeknights.

Starting Tuesday May 2, The Isiah Factor: Uncensored with reporter Isiah Carey will run at 10 p.m. Monday through Friday. The inaugural episode will feature an interview with Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

The issues-oriented show, which Fox describes as having “edgy conversation,” currently airs Fridays at 9 p.m.

The Isiah Factor will be followed at 10:30 p.m. by What’s Your Point?, political reporter Greg Groogan’s examination of political and social issues. That show, which features discussion among a panel of community leaders, currently airs at 5:30 p.m. Thursdays.