KGO, KDTV Collaborate in Bay Area

ABC owned KGO San Francisco and Univision owned KDTV will “strategically collaborate” on stories of interest to both of their audiences, both stations announced. They will cross promote newscasts and share “unique” news content, ABC said in a statement.

ABC and Univision are increasingly collaborating around the nation. Disney/ABC Television Network and Univision created the news and pop culture channel Fusion in October 2013, and WPVI (ABC) and WUVP (Univision) partner on some stories too.

“We are very happy to work on all our platforms with KDTV and Univision, the premiere Spanish-language television brand on stories and information impacting our distinct set of consumers,” said William Burton, president and general manager of KGO. “This strategic alliance strengthens ABC7 News coverage and further enhances our commitment to serve all communities throughout the Bay Area. “

Raul Rodriguez, VP and general manager of Univision’s San Francisco Radio/Television operation, called it a “local progression” for the two stations. “The addition of the Bay Area to the roster of existing relationships reaffirms our commitment to informing, educating, and empowering the Hispanic community in the region,” he said.