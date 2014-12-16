Jon Gruden Extends Contract With ESPN

Jon Gruden won't be returning to the NFL sidelines any time soon as the former coach agreed to a contract extension with ESPN.

The extension runs through 2021, keeping him on Monday Night Football through the remainder of ESPN's TV contract with the NFL. The deal was announced by Gruden's broadcast partner Mike Tirico during Monday Night Football.

Gruden's QB Camp segments that air on SportsCenter will also continue.

Since Gruden left the sidelines and joined the MNF booth in 2009, his name has been an annual fixture in the offseason head coaching rumors. With the extension, he appears set on remaining behind the mic.