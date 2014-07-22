House Homeland Security Committee to Hold 9/11 Hearing

The House Homeland Security Committee has scheduled a hearing for Wednesday on the just-released Tenth Anniversary Report from the members of the 9/11 Commission.

Among the recommendations of that new report, outlined at an event Tuesday in Washington, were that Congress needs to drop the partisan brickbat swinging long enough to pass cybersecurity legislation and that data collection is important to national security so long as civil liberties are protected.



Lead witness for the hearing is Tom Kean, former co-chair of the commission, who was among those unveiling the new report Tuesday. At that event, he pointed out that 10 years ago no one was talking about cyberterrorism as an issue and now it is on the top of most lists.



Also testifying is Jamie Gorelick, former member of the National Commission on Terrorist Attacks Upon the United States.