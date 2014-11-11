Hillelson Returns to Lead NewBay Media TV Unit

Louis Hillelson has returned to NewBay Media as VP and group publisher of its TV brands, including Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News, Next TV and Ratings Intelligence.

Hillelson, who had been with B&C and Multichannel News since 2005, left NewBay in October for employment outside the TV industry.

“I am excited that Louis has returned to lead our Broadcasting & Cable andMultichannel News brands,” said Steve Palm, CEO, NewBay Media. “His knowledge of the television business and the TV sector brands are unsurpassed—we are happy to have him back where he belongs.”

Hillelson will join the company for NYC Television Week—held at the Affinia Manhattan on Nov. 12-13—which includes The Content Show, Next TV NYC, Advanced Advertising and The Business of Multiplatform TV.

“The television industry is a vibrant, exciting business to be a part of, and I missed it terribly,” said Hillelson. “I am honored to be rejoining the Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News team, and am looking forward to working with the team to build new properties and relationships with which we can continue to better serve the television market.”