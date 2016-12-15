Hearst TV Adds Group-Level News Execs

Hearst Television is expanding its suite of group-level news execs, with three company insiders moving up the corporate ladder.

Barbara Maushard, a group VP of news since 2008, is now officially Hearst’s senior VP of news, as which she will continue to set news strategy for the company’s 29 news-producing stations.

Maushard also will oversee the operations of the newly expanded corporate news team, which includes two new members.

Andrew Vrees, currently WCVB Boston’s news director, will be the group’s VP of news, as which he will work with particular stations’ news teams.

Lori Waldon, KCRA Sacramento, Calif.’s news director, has been named Hearst’s regional director of news. Overseeing Hearst stations in Albuquerque, N.M. and Monterey, Calif. is being added to her responsibilities.

Candy Altman, Hearst’s other VP of news, will continue her focus on spearhead special news and political-reporting projects, and training and development of news personnel, for which she has forged various industry partnerships.