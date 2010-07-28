Guy Nickerson, President and Executive Producer at Spectrum Productions

NOTE: INTERVIEW SHOT VIA SKYPE.

27-year veteran of broadcast television, Guy's career began in television news in the early 80's. In 1987, Guy left news to found Spectrum Productions, a full-service television production company. Since then Guy has executive produced, produced, directed and managed the production of over 400 episodes of television programming, ranging from hidden-camera and docu-soap formats to how-to and animation.

Mindclay Creative was formed in 2007 to facilitate Spectrum's network branding, show open/main title design, animation and effects and interactive production needs.

The Mindclay Division has been recognized with National Emmy nominations along with shows like Martha, The Tyra Banks Show and The Ellen DeGeneres Show and recently completed the re-branding/logo design for Live with Regis and Kelly.