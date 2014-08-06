FYI Renews ‘Married at First Sight’

FYI has renewed unscripted series Married at First Sight, the network announced Wednesday. The 11-episode second season is scheduled to premiere in 2015.

Since its series premiere July 8, Married at First Sight has averaged 468,000 total viewers in Nielsen live-plus-same day ratings. The most recent episode Aug. 5 drew 661,000 total viewers. The season one finale is scheduled for Sept. 9.

Married at First Sight was the first original program to be broadcast on the former Bio network after it rebranded itself as FYI. The series is produced by Kinetic Content.