FYI Names Liz Fine, James Bolosh VPs Development and Programming

FYI has hired Liz Fine and James Bolosh as VPs, development and programming, effective immediately.

“Liz and James are exceptionally talented programming executives that bring a proven track record from across our industry” said Jana Bennett, president, FYI and LMN, in making the announcement. “Their experience in developing and creating hit shows will be instrumental as we build FYI into a powerful platform. I am absolutely thrilled to have them join the team.”

Fine and Bolosh will report to Gena McCarthy, senior VP, programming, FYI.

A+E Networks recently rebranded the Bio channel to FYI, beginning summer 2014.