FXX Orders Jay Baruchel’s ‘Man Seeking Woman’ to Series

FXX is beefing up its originals slate, ordering comedy Man Seeking Woman to series.

The series, based on former Saturday Night Live writer Simon Rich’s book of short storiesThe Last Girlfriend on Earth, centers on a naïve romantic on a desperate quest for love. Jay Baruchel will star in the series, along with Eric Andre, Britt Lower and Maya Erskine.

Rich will serve as showrunner, along with Jonathan Krisel, Lorne Michaels and Andrew Singer on board as executive producers. Broadway Video will produce for FX Productions.

Man Seeking Woman is slated to premiere next year.

Earlier this week, sister cabler FX ordered Dennis Leary’s Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll.