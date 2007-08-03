Fox Sports en Espa

NEWS & NOTES

MONDAY, JULY 23, 2007

Fox Sports en Español named Pamela Reyes as Ad Sales AE for the Southeastern U.S. region from her previous position as Associate Director/Strategy at Omnicom's OMD Latino. Based in Coral Gables, she will report to Tom Maney, SVP/Ad Sales.



FRIDAY, JULY 6, 2007

Fox Sports en Español will air the Major League Baseball All-Star Game to Spanish-language audiences for the fourth consecutive year. It will air on July 10 from San Francisco, starting with a 30-minute pre-game show at 8pm hosted by Adrian Fernandez. Pepe Mantilla will handle play-by-play while Carlos Hernandez will provide offer commentary during the game.

FRIDAY, JUNE 22, 2007

Fox Sports en Español will offer Spanish-language television and online coverage of this year's Copa America from Venezuela, as well as exclusive Spanish-language telecasts of 34 matches from the U-20 FIFA World Cup 2007 in Canada. The online coverage began this week while its telecasts of the soccer tournament will run June 26 through July 15. All matches on FSE will air on a delayed basis. The network's Spanish-language telecasts of the three-week-long U-20 FIFA World Cup will begin on June 30, with a match featuring the South Korea vs. USA at 7pm.



THURSDAY, MAY 31, 2007

Fox Sports International (FSI) upped Frank Uddo to VP/Programming and Acquisitions for Fox Soccer Channel, Fox Sports en Español, and Fox Sports Latin America from his previous position as Director/Programming Acquisitions. He will manage daily operations for FSI's programming, including scheduling and VOD, and strategic acquisitions for Fox Soccer Channel, Fox Sports en Español, and for the Northern Cone operations of Fox Sports Latin America. Marvin Zepeda was also promoted to Director/Programming, Fox Sports Latin America, Northern Cone, while Joshua Glassel moved up to Programming Director, Fox Soccer Channel and Fox Sports en Español. Frank will continue to report to Dermot McQuarrie, Assistant GM and SVP/Programming and Production for FSI, while Marvin and Joshua will report to Frank.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 16, 2007

Fox Sports en Español inked a new 3-year pan-regional multiplatform sponsorship deal between Fox Pan American Sports and Nissan for the Copa Nissan Sudamericana with an option to extend for a fourth year and the second run of El Reto Final Nissan 2. It gives the car manufacturer exclusive title sponsorship rights in the U.S. on Fox Sports en Español, Latin America and the Caribbean via Fox Sports Latin America and spans television, print and online. The networks worked with Nissan's strategic Hispanic media planning and buying agencies The Vidal Partnership and OMD, respectively. Fox Sports en Español will kick off its exclusive coverage of the five-month-long Copa Nissan Sudamericana in August.



FRIDAY, APRIL 6, 2007

Fox Sports en Español extended its exclusive Spanish-language rights to Major League Baseball (MLB) for another 7 years as part of a sublicensing deal with Fox Broadcasting Company. The agreement, which covers coverage through the 2013 season, includes live coverage of an estimated 26 regular season games annually. Tomorrow will bring the first game to Fox Sports en Español with the San Francisco Giants vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers. A live pre-game broadcast will air at 3:30pm. The network will continue to bring coverage of the MLB postseason while League Championship Series coverage will alternate each year. ALCS will be covered in 2007 and NLCS in 2008. July 10 heralds the return of the All-Star Game from San Francisco.



THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 1, 2007

Play ball en Español! Fox Sports en Español has picked up the exclusive U.S. Spanish-language TV rights to the 57th Caribbean World Series for the eighth consecutive year. Set to debut on February 2 at 4:30pm (Dominican Republic vs Puerto Rico), the 6-day tournament will take place in Venezuela between the Dominican, Puerto Rican, Venezuelan and Mexican winter baseball leagues. Mexico will play host Venezuela at 8:30pm.



WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 17, 2007

Ole! Ole! Ole! The 2007 edition of the Copa Toyota Libertadores returns to Fox Sports en Español with a kick off today at 10pm between Mexico's Club America and Peru's Sporting Cristal. Featuring 138 matches, the tournament concludes with the Finals taking place on June 13 and 20. This year's Copa Toyota Libertadores includes 38 clubs from Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, Ecuador, Paraguay, Venezuela, Uruguay, Colombia, Chile, Peru, and Bolivia, battling for this Latin American soccer championship. All matches will be telecast live in Spanish and exclusively on Fox Sports en Español. Round of 16 matches will take place on May 2 and 9, quarterfinals on May 16 and 23, and semifinals on May 30 and June 6.



TUESDAY, JANUARY 9, 2007

Fox Sports en Español upped Lisa Weinstein-Scholtes and Paul Laureano to Director and Manager/Integrated Sales and Marketing, respectively. Both will continue to report to Tom Maney, SVP/Advertising Sales. In addition to advertising expansion, Lisa and Paul will be responsible for several integrated sales deals recently inked with El Reto Final Nissan 2, Sprint/Nextel's Jorge's Picks, and a fantasy league tied to the Copa Toyota Libertadores for AT&T Broadband. Lisa will manage national integrated sales development across the network's digital content platforms including TV, online, wireless, the Fox Sports en Español magazine, and VOD. Paul will work with Lisa and the ad sales team on integrated sales initiatives.



FRIDAY, JANUARY 5, 2007

Fox Sports International and the English Football Association Premier League have renewed Fox Soccer Channel's exclusive U.S. broadcast rights covering the Barclays English Premier League through the 2009-10 Premiership season. Fox Sports en Español picked up the U.S. Spanish-language licensing rights as well.



FRIDAY, DECEMBER 22, 2006

Fox Sports International (FSI) upped Edward Derse to VP/Interactive Media. He will be in charge of general management and operations of FSI's interactive and emerging media platforms, including Internet, broadband, IPTV and wireless. This includes overseeing websites for Fox Soccer Channel, Fox Sports en Español, Fox Sports Latin America, and Foxsoccer.com. Edward will also oversee interactive platform integration across FSI's television network production, marketing and ad sales operations. He was most recently Director/Interactive Media for FSI. Edward will continue to report to David Sternberg, FSI's EVP & GM.



THURSDAY, DECEMBER 14, 2006

Fox Pan American Sports (FPAS) has teamed up with MSN to create a Hispanic online sports destination at www.foxsportsla.msn.com. The new site will offer fans and marketing partners Spanish-language editorial content, sports applications and exclusive online video from the FPAS networks, Fox Sports en Español and Fox Sports Latin America. Content and presentation will be customized for users in the U.S., Mexico and South America to reflect each region's sports inte

rests. MSN will offer all video streaming via MSN Video. The sites also will offer special coverage and features for events and Latin American tournaments, including the Copa Toyota Libertadores and Copa Nissan Sudamericana.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 27, 2006

Get your votes in … Fox Pan American Sports announced the finalists for the 4th Annual Premios Fox Sports presented by DHL. Winners in three categories will be voted on exclusively by fans via text messaging, while 14 additional awards were voted on by an expert panel of judges and will be crowned during the official Premios Fox Sports awards ceremony to be held and taped on December 14 in Miami Beach. Fans can vote for the Best Goal of Copa Toyota Libertadores, Best Goal of Copa Nissan Sudamericana, and Best Goal of Recopa, each representing one of the most important club level soccer tournaments in Latin America. The award ceremony will air on Fox Sports en Español and throughout the Spanish-speaking Americas on Fox Sports Latin America on December 17 at 9pm.

FRIDAY, NOVEMVER 17, 2006

Fox Pan American Sports' Fox Sports en Español and Fox Sports Latin America announced the return of prominent Argentine sports journalist and commentator Martin Liberman to its airwaves. He will co-host the networks' news program Fox Sports Noticias, where he will be joined by Juan Jose Buscalia. Fox Sports Noticias airs daily at varying times in the U.S. on Fox Sports en Español and throughout the Spanish-speaking Americas on Fox Sports Latin America. Martin had previously hosted the Fox Sports Noticias show from 1997-2004.



WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 1, 2006

Fox Sports en Español and the ULTIMATE FIGHTING CHAMPIONSHIP (UFC) signed on the dotted line to bring the professional mixed martial arts sports events to Spanish-language television for the first time ever. The exclusive 1-year deal includes Spanish-language television and VOD rights to GLADIADORES DEL UFC, a 6x60 series of UFC fight specials that will air over the course of six months starting November 3 at 11pm. The show joins Fox Sports en Español's newly-created 120-minute Friday Fight Night block that also includes LUCHA LIBRE, BOXEO DE CAMPEONES, and KICK BOXING. Long-time UFC and Fox Sports en Español collaborator Tony Rivera and former boxer Genaro Hernandez will provide Spanish-language commentary for all the show's telecasts. Each GLADIADORES DEL UFC installment will also be available to Hispanic digital cable subscribers throughout the U.S. as part of Comcast's On Demand en Español service. Refreshing each month, UFC programming will be included among the 10 hours of VOD programming Fox Sports en Español already offers. The service is available at no additional charge and is a companion VOD service that complements Comcast's CableLatino and Selecto Hispanic line-up.



TUESDAY, OCTOBER, 24, 2006

As part of a 3-year sublicense agreement with Fox Sports International's Fox Soccer Channel, Fox Sports en Español has acquired the exclusive Spanish-language television rights to 12 Brazilian National Team friendly matches through 2008. The deal, which includes U.S. and Caribbean territory television, high-def and VOD rights, gives Fox Sports en Español two matches in 2006, as well as approximately five matches each year in 2007 and 2008, respectively. The network aired the first match between Brazil and Ecuador prior to announcing this deal on October 10. Live and exclusive Spanish-language coverage resumes November 15 with Brazil on the pitch against Switzerland.



TUESDAY, OCTOBER 17, 2006

Fox Sports en Español named Kim Porter as Director/Research. She will manage qualitative and quantitative media and market research projects and work with the sales, programming and marketing teams. Kim was previously a senior account executive with Nielsen Media Research Hispanic Services. She will report to Tom Maney, SVP/Advertising Sales.