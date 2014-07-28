Fox Sports Digital Partners With Sporting News

Fox Sports Digital said Monday it would partner with Sporting News Media on a cross-platform content, distribution and media pact.

The two companies will share content and traffic across its top sports properties, including FOXSports.com, SportingNews.com and Goal.com. The new comScore entity will be called Fox Sports Digital – Sporting News Media.

Both will also work to develop joint digital video programming and editorial content, as well as joint sales offerings, and together will expand upon each party’s native advertising executions.

“Fox Sports is focused on developing audiences of sports fans across multiple video platforms, including FOXSports.com, YouTube, Facebook, Yardbarker, and now the SN ePlayer platform,” said Pete Vlastelica, executive VP, digital, Fox Sports. “This partnership extends our multi-platform reach and reinforces our leadership as a supplier of high quality, engaging video inventory for brand advertisers.”

The companies expect the new entity will reach at least 55 million users each month.