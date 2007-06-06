Fox Soccer Press Releases 2009

JUNE 17, 2009

LIVE, EXCLUSIVE ENGLISH-LANGUAGE COVERAGE OF CONCACAF GOLD CUP 2009 BEGINS JULY 4 ON FOX SOCCER CHANNEL

U.S. Men's National Team Goes for "3-Peat" After Winning 2005 and 2007 Titles

Los Angeles (June 17, 2009) -- Fox Soccer Channel kicks off its live and exclusive English-language coverage of the CONCACAF Gold Cup 2009 on Saturday, July 4 at 8:30 p.m. ET with the U.S. Men's National Team battling Grenada at Qwest Field in Seattle, Wash.

Fox Soccer Channel will also feature the Americans' early-round matches vs. Honduras on Wednesday, July 8 and against Haiti on Saturday, July 11. Additional live coverage includes one match from each of the knockout stages, culminating with the finals on Sunday, July 26 at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

The network's announcing team will feature play-by-play from Max Bretos plus color commentary from former U.S. National Team star Christopher Sullivan. All telecasts will begin with a live, half-hour Gold Cup pregame show and feature a 30-minute postgame show.

Gold Cup action on July 4 will be part of a doubleheader with live Major League Soccer coverage. Immediately following the U.S.-Grenada clash, studio host Todd Grisham will take viewers to an MLS Saturday on FSC showdown between the Los Angeles Galaxy and New England Revolution at 11 p.m. ET.

Held at an unprecedented 13 stadiums across the United States, the 12-team CONCACAF Gold Cup 2009 brings together top national teams from North America, Central America and the Caribbean. Held biennially, the U.S. has captured four of the previous nine competitions, including 2007 when Fox Soccer Channel provided live, exclusive English-language coverage of the Americans' dramatic 2-1 victory over rival Mexico in the Final.

WHAT: Fox Soccer Channel's live coverage of the CONCACAF Gold Cup 2009

WHEN: Saturday, July 4 - 8:30 p.m. ET United States vs. Grenada

Wednesday, July 8 - 8:30 p.m. ET United States vs. Honduras

Saturday, July 11 - 6:30 p.m. ET United States vs. Haiti

Sat. or Sun., July 18 or 19 - TBD Quarterfinal

Thursday, July 23 - TBD Semifinal

Sunday, July 26 - 2:30 p.m. ET Final

Note: All times listed include a half-hour pre-game show; knockout stage telecasts will feature the United States if it advances.

HOW: Fox Soccer Channel is available through affiliated cable systems, as well as through DirecTV and Dish Network satellite providers. For more information, visit Fox Soccer Channel online at foxsoccer.com.

