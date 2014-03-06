Fox Deportes Signs Sanchez as Executive VP, GM

Fox Deportes has hired Telemundo station veteran Carlos Sanchez to head the network.

Sanchez will lead Fox Deportes as executive vice president and general manager, reporting to Jeff Krolik, president of Fox Sports Regional Networks. He replaces Vincent Cordero, who held the same positions before he left for HBO Latin America in October

Sanchez joins Fox Deportes, which counts more than 21 million subscribers, including 6.5 million Hispanic households, from Telemundo WNJU-TV in New York, where he served as president and GM, pushing the station to multiple New York Emmy Awards, including best “Evening Newscast” in 2012. In addition, Sanchez oversaw a major overhaul of the station’s content and technology, which included launching new weekend and morning newscasts and upgrading its facilities into a state-of-the-art studio, set, and control room.

