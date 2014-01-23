Former Sports and Entertainment Attorney Ed Hookstratten Dies At 83

Entertainment and sports attorney Ed Hookstratten died of natural causes Wednesday. He was 83.

Hookstratten’s career spanned more than 50 years, serving a range of clients from Elvis Presley and Johnny Carson to more recently Tom Brokaw and Bryant Gumbel. Hookstratten also served as general counsel for the Los Angeles Rams.

Hookstratten is survived by his wife Aimee, brother Jim, and children Jon, Ann, Eve and Mae.

"My father was a larger than life personality in a town that specializes in them,” said son Jon Hookstratten in a statement. “He was obsessed with taking care of his clients who became a part of his family.”

Memorial service arrangements have yet to be made.