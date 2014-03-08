Former CBS Correspondent Bill McLaughlin Dies

Bill McLaughlin, 76, former diplomatic and foreign correspondent for CBS News, has died, according to the network. He was living in France.

McLaughlin had headed bureaus in Germany and Lebanon for the network in the 1960's and 70's, working for CBS for 27 years with a break starting in 1979, when he was UN correspondent for NBC News.

He reported for “CBS Evening News with Walter Cronkite,” CBS Radio News, and “CBS Reports” documentaries.

He covered Viet Nam for the network, including the North Vietnamese offensive in 1972 and the fall of Viet Nam and Cambodia in 1975. As Beirut bureau chief he covered the 1973 Arab-Israeli War. He had also covered the Six-Day War in 1967.

From 1983 to 1993 he was State Department correspondent. After leaving CBS in 1993, he became an associate professor of Communication at Quinnipiac University.

McLaughlin was born April 21, 1937, in New York City. He served in the Army in 1955-56 and graduated from Fordham University in 1961. He also studied at the Sorbonne in Paris.