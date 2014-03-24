FCC's Wheeler, Pai To Testify at House, Senate Hearings This Week

FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler and Commissioner Ajit Pai are scheduled to testify this week in front of both House and Senate committees vetting the FCC's budget.

The House hearing, also in the Financial Services and General Government Subcommittee, will be March 25 at 2 p.m. The Senate hearing, in the Financial Services and General Government Subcommittee, will be March 27 at 10 a.m..

The hearings are about the FCC budget, but policy is always a subtext and sometimes the "ubertext."

According to sources, only the senior Democrat (Wheeler) and Republican (Pai) were invited to testify, though other commissioners might have had something salient to add.