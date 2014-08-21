FCC: We Have TWC Info

A Time Warner Cable spokesman says it has given the FCC the information Chairman Tom Wheeler asked for about its carriage impasse with various MVPD's, and the FCC agrees.

"We have provided the FCC with all the necessary information," a Time Warner Cable spokesperson said.

An FCC source speaking on background Wednesday said the commission had received some of the requested information from TWC, but added that it was expecting to receive additional information from the cable operator. But TWC signaled Wednesday the commission should now have all it needs.

To read the full story, visit Multichannel.com.