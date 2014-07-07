FCC Names Hillary Burchuk to Oversee Comcast/TWC Review

The FCC has named the teams that will oversee the review of the proposed Comcast/Time Warner Cable and AT&T/DirecTV mergers.

Jonathan Sallet, general counsel, will head up the steering committee for both transactions, which will include the relevant chiefs of the Media, Wireline Competition and Wireless Telecom bureaus.

FCC attorney Hillary Burchuk will head the team reviewing Comcast/TWC and the associated Charter systems spinoffs. Bill Dever from the Wireline Competition Bureau will be her deputy.

Jamillia Padua Ferris, a partner with the firm of Hunton & Williams, will head up the review of proposed AT&T/DirecTV merger, working out of the Office of General Counsel. Elizabeth Andrion, from the Office of Strategic Planning & Policy Analysis, will be her deputy.

Ferris is a former attorney in the antitrust division at the Department of Justice, which is also vetting the deal along with the FCC.

William Rogerson will be senior economist on both deals and Shane Greenstein will second chair as senior economic consultant. Greenstein is a professor at Northwestern.