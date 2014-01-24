FCC to Be Briefed on Process Reforms

The FCC has released its tentative agenda for the Jan. 30 meeting and it includes an update on FCC reform efforts.

One of new FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler's first orders to the troops was to put special council Diane Cornell in charge of a "temporary" — emphasis Wheeler's — working group to review proposals by commissioners, staffers, Congress and others to reform FCC regulatory processes," with a report on his desk by the end of last year.

The Jan. 30 meeting will include a briefing from the group on that effort. There will also be what has become a regular update on the progress of the broadcast incentive auctions.

As expected, the meeting will include a planned vote on an ISP transition item, which will launch a series of tests on that transition's impact on the Connect America Fund, video relay services, speech-to-speech services, and numbering policies.