ESPN Names Druley Senior VP Production, College Nets

ESPN said it has promoted company veteran Stephanie Druley to senior VP, production for its College Networks, making her responsible for all creative and editorial content, studio and remote events, and all talent and production personnel for both the recently launched SEC Network and Longhorn Network.

As a senior coordinating producer, Druley led the launch of Longhorn Network in 2010. In March 2011, she was promoted to VP, production, and in 2013, named vice president, production college networks.

“Stephanie is one of the most respected executives at our company. Her leadership and expertise are evident in everything she touches including the successful and celebrated rollout of SEC Network and the numerous industry awards she and her teams have collected throughout her career,” said ESPN executive VP, production John Wildhack in a statement. “The hallmark of her work whether for NFL, SportsCenter or in the college realm, is producing dynamic, creative and engaging multiplatform content that gives fans the best possible insights and analysis on the sports and issues they care about most.”

