ESPN to Cover 2016 Invictus Games

ESPN has announced it will provide coverage of the Invictus Games Orlando 2016, a multi-sport event for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and servicewomen.

The event, running May 8-12, will feature more than 500 military competitors from 15 different countries competing in 10 sports: archery, cycling, indoor rowing, sitting volleyball, swimming, power lifting, track and field, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby and wheelchair tennis.

ESPN will offer up more than 40 hours of coverage of the opening day of the event on ESPN2, with 35 hours of coverage each day May 9-11 on ESPN3. The closing ceremony of the event will get coverage on ESPN2. ESPN is hosting the event at its Wide World of Sports Complex in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

“We are proud to collaborate with the 2016 Invictus Games and utilize ESPN resources to bring focus to the Invictus Games and the true heroes who participate in them,” said John Wildhack, executive VP of production and programming for ESPN. “We hope our worldwide coverage of the games Prince Harry founded will help increase interest, participation and awareness of the challenges these veterans have overcome.”

ESPN’s international networks will carry the event, with the exception of the United Kingdom, where the inaugural games were held in 2014. ESPN2 coverage will be available for streaming via WatchESPN.

“ESPN is proud to showcase the power of sports through the courageous and inspiring stories of competitors participating in the Invictus Games,” said Kevin Martinez, VP of corporate citizenship for ESPN. “Our support is part of our continuing commitment to active military and veterans to honor their incredible sacrifice and service to our country. We hope to leave a lasting legacy for veterans well beyond the Games.”

Ken Fisher, CEO of the Invictus Games Orlando 2016 organizing committee, added: “The Invictus Games are a celebration of the long journey to recovery, for both competitors and families, and the world’s premier sporting network, ESPN, is the perfect outlet to showcase these amazing people and their inspirational stories."