Envivio’s Top Sales Exec Departing

Ira Goldfarb, Envivio’s senior VP of global sales and services, is leaving the multiscreen video specialist next month.

The company revealed in an 8-K filed Wednesday that Goldfarb resigned his post at Envivio, effective Sept. 12, 2014.

Goldfarb joined Envivio in January 2013, coming on board about eight months after the company went public. His move to Envivio followed 18 years with video software and services company SeaChange International.

