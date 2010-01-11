Elise Warner, Director of Development, MSNBC

Elise Warner has been with MSNBC for more than a decade, most of it spent as Senior Producer for Documentaries. In 2006 her job expanded to include the role of Director of Development. In 2008, Ms. Warner helped launch MSNBC Films, a division of the documentary department committed to spotlighting extraordinary works, both new and acquisitions. Elise is the executive producer of the first film under the new banner, Dear Zachary: A Letter to a Son about His Father. Other new MSNBC Films titles include Witchhunt, executive produced and narrated by Sean Penn and Jonestown which was produced by NBC's production company, Peacock Productions. Elise is also the executive producer of the long-running Lockup series on MSNBC and has produced more than 150 hours of documentary programming.