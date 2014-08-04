El Rey Promotes Blankenship, Hires Lanegran

Hollywood director Robert Rodriguez's network El Rey promoted Chad Blankenship, who joined the company in 2013, and hired Katie Lanegran on Monday. Blankenship, formerly VP of marketing, is now senior vice president of marketing & communications. Lanegran spent almost 15 years at SundanceTV, most recently as VP public relations, and will have the same position at El Rey.

"Chad’s clear understanding of El Rey’s and Robert’s DNA has allowed him to amplify El Rey’s unique brand proposition through his oversight of our well-received launch," said the net's vice chair Scott Sassa, to whom Blankenship will continue to report to. "This promotion is an acknowledgment of what he has already brought to the table and what he will contribute in the years ahead.”

Lanegran will report to Blankenship. "Katie's strategic vision and track record of success, combined with her deep understanding of the intersection of film and television, will be a huge asset as we build our brand through El Rey's unconventional and engaging content," said Blankenship.