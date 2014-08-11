El Rey Names Skip Chaisson Senior VP, Creative & On-Air Promotion

El Rey Network has named Skip Chaisson as VP, Creative & On-Air Promotion. In his new role, Chaisson will report to vice chair Scott Sassa and network founder and chairman Robert Rodriguez.

The new hire stems from an established working relationship between Rodriguez and Skip Film, the production company which Chaisson founded and will continue to oversee.

"I have worked with Skip for years and can't imagine a more skilled creative in this crucial network role. His vision and uncompromising commitment to excellence has been an inspiration to me and I know that the future of El Rey Network is very bright with Skip at the helm of viewers' on-air experience," said Rodriguez in a statement.

