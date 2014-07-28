El Rey Expands Movie Deal With Celestial Pictures

El Rey Network and Celestial Pictures Limited (Celestial Pictures) said they have a new five-year programming deal, extending and expanding an existing program licensing agreement and providing the network with access to 255 iconic martial-arts titles from the famed Shaw Brothers vault, many on an exclusive basis. Financial terms were not disclosed. The parties are also in discussion on new original programming concepts based on the Shaw Brothers’ films.

New titles available to El Rey through the deal include The Five Deadly Venoms, Mad Monkey Kung Fu, The Brave Archer Trilogy and Have Sword Will Travel, the Robert Rodriguez-founded network said in a release. They will air throughout the schedule as well as during the network's monthly Kung Fu marathons. All films come with English subtitles and/or English dubbed tracks.

