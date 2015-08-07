Editor's Note

Based upon user feedback and usage, Ratings Intelligence is evolving to better serve the needs of our subscribers. On Monday, RI reports will be more focused on timely trend analysis and network ratings performance. These deep dives will be published twice weekly, on Monday’s and Wednesday’s. Top 100 show data will continue to be updated throughout the week and will be available at ratingsintel.com. As always, all reports, analysis and insights are also available 24/7 at ratingsintel.com.