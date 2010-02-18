Ed Hersh Senior Vice President, Strategic Planning, for Investigation Discovery

Ed Hersh is Senior Vice President, Strategic Planning, for Investigation Discovery. With responsibility for creating the long-term content, production, acquisition, marketing and promotion strategy for the network, Hersh will work to evolve the Investigation Discovery brand; collaborate with the advertising sales and distribution teams to create new production models and content vehicles; and serve as a resource for the programming, production, and development teams on execution and storytelling.

Hersh was previously chief creative officer of StoryCentric LLC, a company he founded to provide executive-level strategic and programming insight to content producers and networks. In that role, he served as an ongoing consultant to several major nonfiction production companies, as well as to WNET in New York, one of the nation's largest PBS member stations, where he helped create, develop, and launch "Blueprint America," a year-long network-wide initiative on the nation's crumbling infrastructure.

Hersh joined Court TV in 2001 and spent seven years in leadership roles at the network, most recently as executive vice president, current programming and specials, where he oversaw the editorial direction and production of all primetime original nonfiction programming.

Prior to his tenure at Court TV, Hersh was vice president, documentary programming for A&E Television Network, where he lead the development, production and strategy for the network's signature investigation series, including Investigative Reports, American Justice and A&E documentary specials.