'Dr. Oz' Reveals Charlie Sheen's Bipolar Diagnosis

Sony Pictures Television’s Dr. Oz on Monday will air its third exclusive interview with HIV-stricken actor Charlie Sheen, the company said Friday.

In Monday’s interview, Sheen and Oz discuss Sheen’s bipolar disorder, which explains much of his self-destructive behavior, such as addiction to drugs, alcohol and risky sex.

“Charlie is brave and at a point where he is taking an honest look at his health and sharing it with the world,” said Mehmet Oz, M.D., host of The Dr. Oz Show, in a statement. “The message in Monday’s show is that there is hope and successful treatment for bipolar disorder but, if left untreated it will exacerbate other problems like substance abuse and compulsive gambling.”

In an episode filmed at the actor’s home in Los Angeles, Sheen revealed his bipolar diagnosis to Dr. Oz, but said he dislikes the side effects of medication.

“It’s very common and understandable that someone may resist embracing a diagnosis of bipolar disorder,” said Oz. “Charlie offers us an opportunity to show the audience that with the right treatment plan, bipolar disorder can be managed and symptoms can be brought under control. We have excellent drugs that deal directly with its cause. Most importantly, Charlie’s experience can teach the world that with the right plan and bipolar disorder brought under control, true healing can then occur in all other areas. ”

Sheen has already twice been a guest on Dr. Oz discussing his HIV diagnosis and his current health status, as well as getting advice from Oz on how to proceed.

So far, the ratings for these episodes have been strong with last Tuesday’s (Jan. 12) show scoring a 1.6 household rating, according to Nielsen’s weighted metered market ratings for primary runs, and a 0.7 among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54. That’s the show’s highest single-day household rating since April 23, and its 45% higher than its season-to-date average demographic rating (0.5).