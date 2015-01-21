Disney XD Orders ‘Gamer’s Guide to Pretty Much Everything’

Disney XD has greenlit live-action comedy Gamer’s Guide to Pretty Much Everything, the network announced Wednesday.

The series stars Cameron Boyce as Conor, a teenage video game professional who is forced to attend high school after a thumb injury.

"With the popularity of video games and electronic sports, we're thrilled to give our audience a new series that spotlights one of their biggest passions and features fan-favorite star Cameron Boyce," said Adam Bonnett, executive VP, original programming, Disney Channels Worldwide. "We are bringing the video game universe to life and giving our popular multi-camera series a fresh, new twist by integrating gaming visual effects into each episode."

Murray Rundus, Felix Avitia and Sophie Reynolds are set to star alongside Boyce. The series will premiere in summer 2015.

The series was created and executive produced by Devin Bunje and Nick Stanton. Jim O’Doherty will executive produce and serve as showrunner.