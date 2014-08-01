Disney, NCTC Reach New Carriage Deal

The Walt Disney Company has reached a new carriage deal with The National Cable Television Cooperative (NCTC) that will add a slew of new services to the NCTC’s 1,000 member companies around the country.

The new multi-year agreement will add ESPN’s Longhorn network and the upcoming SEC Network – which launches Aug. 14 – as well the ABC-Univision Hispanic-targeted Fusion. In addition, NCTC customers gain access to Disney’s suite of authentic WATCH services, VOD products, ESPN Goal Line, ESPN Buzzer Beater and ESPN Bases Loaded.

These are in addition to ABC Family, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Disney XD, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN Deportes, ESPNEWS, ESPN Classic and ESPN3, which were covered under the companies’ previous deal.

“NCTC is pleased to again offer our members access to top-tier sports and family channels under our new agreement with Disney & ESPN Networks Group. The addition of the SEC Network, Longhorn Network and digital platform rights helps strengthen the long-term partnership and enhances the value the agreement brings to members,” said Judy Meyka, executive VP of programming, NCTC.