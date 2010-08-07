Discovery Programming - August 2010

TOP PRIMETIME SHOWS:

DEADLIEST CATCH, SHARK WEEK, SURVIVING THE CUT, MAN VS WILD, THE COLONY, DUAL SURVIVAL

UPCOMING PREMIERES:

** STORM CHASERS (Season 3)

PROGRAM ACQUISITIONS:

None announced.

PROGRAM RENEWALS:

None announced.

PROGRAM CANCELLATIONS:

None announced.

CURRENT AND SIGNATURE PROGRAMS:

AMERICAN LOGGERS (REALITY)

Follows the saga of their business & legacy, their hardship & triumph, the simple joys and tribulations of the everyday, doing what they know and what it takes to survive.

Status: Premiered in February, 2009. Produced by HalfYard Productions.

THE COLONY (REALITY)

Ten competitors are isolated for two months in a Los Angeles warehouse with no water, no electricity, and no contact with the outside world, with the goal of creating a functioning society.

Status: Premiered in July, 2009. 10 x 60. Produced by Original Productions.

DEADLIEST CATCH (NON-FICTION)

Crab fisherman in the Bering Sea and surrounding waters. Called "the most dangerous job in the world.

Status: Season 5 premiered in April, 2009. Produced by Original Productions.

DIRTY JOBS (NON-FICTION)

Dangerous or just plain lousy jobs, host Mike Rowe works right along side all of "em.

Status: Premiered in 2003, currently in repeats. Produced by Pilgrim Films.

MAN VS. WILD (NON-FICTION)

Adventurer Bear Grylls demonstrates how to survive in various dangerous spots around the world, showing skills that keep him alive and get him out.

Status: Currently airing Season 4. Produced by Diverse Bristol.

MYTHBUSTERS (NON-FICTION)

Is it true? Or an urban legend? These two special effects experts take the myths and put them to their own personal and scientific tests.

Status: Season 7 premiered in April, 2009. Produced by Beyond Productions.

SHARK WEEK (STUNT)

Annual collection of shark-related one-offs and series episodes.

Status: Summer event.