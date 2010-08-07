Discovery Programming - August 2010
TOP PRIMETIME SHOWS:
DEADLIEST CATCH, SHARK WEEK, SURVIVING THE CUT, MAN VS WILD, THE COLONY, DUAL SURVIVAL
UPCOMING PREMIERES:
** STORM CHASERS (Season 3)
PROGRAM ACQUISITIONS:
None announced.
PROGRAM RENEWALS:
None announced.
PROGRAM CANCELLATIONS:
None announced.
CURRENT AND SIGNATURE PROGRAMS:
AMERICAN LOGGERS (REALITY)
Follows the saga of their business & legacy, their hardship & triumph, the simple joys and tribulations of the everyday, doing what they know and what it takes to survive.
Status: Premiered in February, 2009. Produced by HalfYard Productions.
THE COLONY (REALITY)
Ten competitors are isolated for two months in a Los Angeles warehouse with no water, no electricity, and no contact with the outside world, with the goal of creating a functioning society.
Status: Premiered in July, 2009. 10 x 60. Produced by Original Productions.
DEADLIEST CATCH (NON-FICTION)
Crab fisherman in the Bering Sea and surrounding waters. Called "the most dangerous job in the world.
Status: Season 5 premiered in April, 2009. Produced by Original Productions.
DIRTY JOBS (NON-FICTION)
Dangerous or just plain lousy jobs, host Mike Rowe works right along side all of "em.
Status: Premiered in 2003, currently in repeats. Produced by Pilgrim Films.
MAN VS. WILD (NON-FICTION)
Adventurer Bear Grylls demonstrates how to survive in various dangerous spots around the world, showing skills that keep him alive and get him out.
Status: Currently airing Season 4. Produced by Diverse Bristol.
MYTHBUSTERS (NON-FICTION)
Is it true? Or an urban legend? These two special effects experts take the myths and put them to their own personal and scientific tests.
Status: Season 7 premiered in April, 2009. Produced by Beyond Productions.
SHARK WEEK (STUNT)
Annual collection of shark-related one-offs and series episodes.
Status: Summer event.
