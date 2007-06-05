Discovery HD Theater Press Releases 2008

OCTOBER 27, 2008

NOVEMBER HIGHLIGHTS

FEATURED PREMIERES

CHASING CLASSIC CARS

World Premieres: Tuesdays at 10 PM

CHASING CLASSIC CARS follows Wayne Carini, a premier Ferrari expert and master automobile restorer, as he embarks on a personal mission to uncover great cars and secret collections. Scouring the countryside looking for forgotten classic automobiles, Carini searches barns and warehouses and literally goes underground to uncover rare finds. Then he meticulously restores the vehicles to their original specs before seeing what his hard work garners at auctions. CHASING CLASSIC CARS gives its audience a true insider's look at the elite club of car restorers and collectors as Wayne buys, restores and sells vintage rides. **Artwork Available**

Internet Flips & Finds - Tuesday, November 4 at 10 PM

From backyards to barns to the internet, vintage cars can surface anywhere, but it takes a lot more than blind luck to find them. Invited by a friend in the wholesale business, master car restorer Wayne Carini travels to a remote avocado field in southern California where he gets a once in a lifetime chance to inspect a secret collection of vintage cars worth millions. Meanwhile, a collector friend of Wayne's shows off one of the most legendary internet finds of all time. Listed online as a Devin racer, it turns that underneath the shell of the Devin was an extremely rare Ferrari race car. Despite the very public online auction, only the collector saw the clues, which helped him guess the vehicle's true origin. While he purchased the car for only $35,000, once restored the Ferrari could be worth upwards of $4 million.

Hunt for the Davis - Tuesday, November 11 at 10 PM

Following a hot lead, Wayne Carini heads out to California on the hunt for an ultra-rare automobile. He has to decide if he wants to buy a rare, but odd, Davis on the spot. The Davis is a three-wheeled, four-seater built in the late 1940s and billed as a revolutionary new kind of car. Made from light-weight aluminum, painted purple and silver and powered by a V-8 engine, this offbeat car was originally priced to sell at $1,000, but only thirteen were completed. The creator, Gary Davis, was sent to prison for fraud and grand theft and the Davis factory was closed before full production started.

Intrigue in Greenwich - Tuesday, November 18 at 10 PM

Held in the elite enclave of Greenwich, CT, British auction house Bonhams' prestigious June Motor Cars Auction is the place for the collector car set to see and be seen in the early summer. With a 1957 Fiat 1200TV Roadster, 1964 Porsche 356 Sunroof and a 1931 Ford Model A Roadster Pickup for sale, Wayne Carini is in his element. But when a freak heat wave and an unexpected visit from The Department of Motor Vehicles threaten to shut down the event, Wayne has to keep his cool and try to get his cars across the auction block.

Porches, Porches, Porches! - Tuesday, November 25 at 10 PM

On a trip to Southern California, Wayne Carini tracks down and buys one of the first Porsche 911s to ever be imported into the United States. Before completing the restoration and ultimately selling this coveted car, Wayne visits a secret car collection, which houses more than thirty ultra-rare Porsches.

STAR RACER

U.S Premieres: Fridays at 8 PM

This eight-part series features 16 drivers from a range of driving disciplines who all share one characteristic -their need for speed. STAR RACER rides shotgun as these fearless drivers compete for a chance to hold the coveted title of "Star Racer." The winner will be the driver with the most technical acumen, split-second instinct and a mastery of the manipulation of speed. The drivers are split into two rival teams of experience -Kart racers and racers from other disciplines. Judges Paul Tracy, Derek Daly and Katherine Legge reveal the psyche and science behind racing technique as they dish out their advice to the contestants.

Episode 5 - Friday, November 7 at 8 PM

In this episode, the racers face time trials that will result in two drivers from each team being sent home. Rivalries between the "Karters" and the "Others" take hold as the action on the track spills off the track.

Episode 6 - Friday, November 14 at 8 PM

The day of reckoning arrives - finally an official race day. With ten remaining contestants, the drivers head to the track to face each other in fields of four. Only six will return to the chalet for dinner as more drivers will be eliminated from the competition after the race.

Episode 7 - Friday, November 21 at 8 PM

In the semi-finals, each racer is judged on his or her racing potential, character, safety, coach-ability, performance and teamwork skills. As they participate in each challenge, all of these characteristics are evaluated to help determine who is the "star racer."

Episode 8 - Friday, November 28 at 8 PM

It's all on the line in this episode as the eight final racers arrive on the track for their last challenge. The judges offer invaluable advice, while the instructors lay down the ground rules, which include a mandatory "pit stop" during the race.

MILLE MIGLIA: THE SPIRIT OF A LEGEND

U.S. Premiere: Sunday, November 23 at 8 PM

Meaning "thousand miles" in Italian, the Mille Miglia is the granddaddy of open-road endurance racing, dating back to the original race in 1927. This special juxtaposes the historic races from 1927 though 1957 with the revitalized event in 2007, featuring some of the most amazing grand touring cars, popularly known now as GTs. The race covers hundreds of miles through Italy's spectacular countryside and not only results in a champion but provides a proving ground for technical advancements in engines, fuel and racing components.

DECEMBER HIGHLIGHTS

FEATURED PREMIERES

WHY WE RACE: THE MUSTANG CHALLENGE

World Premiere: Starting Sunday, December 7 from 8-9 PM ET TV-PG

Throughout the summer, HD Theater's WHY WE RACE: THE MUSTANG CHALLENGE captured the rivalry, competitive drive and racing drama of the inaugural Ford Racing Mustang Challenge for the Miller Cup. This new professional road racing series, co-developed by Ford Racing and Miller Motorsports Park, features professional racers utilizing the Ford Mustang FR500S in an eight-race schedule across North America. WHY WE RACE: THE MUSTANG CHALLENGE features the thrill of this high-speed racing series from start to finish and all of the crumpled fenders and dented egos in between. Through the use of tiny HD cameras mounted inside the racing cars, HD Theater's audience rides shotgun through each hairpin turn and serpentine chicane. While the drivers' racing experience ranges from raw rookies to hardened veterans, the racing competition proves dramatic with close finishes, bump and grind position changes and hard-hitting crashes. **Artwork Available**

Episode 1 - Sunday, December 7 at 8 PM

Episode 2 - Sunday, December 14 at 8 PM

Episode 3 - Sunday, December 21 at 8 PM

STREET CUSTOMS: BERLIN

U.S. Premiere: Starting Tuesday, December 30 at 9 PM

Ryan Friedlinghaus and his crew at West Coast Customs create some of the most extraordinary cars ever built on television. While MTV's Pimp My Ride showcased their fun side and TLC's Street Customs demonstrated how West Coast Customs is a premier U.S. custom car shop, STREET CUSTOMS: BERLIN documents Friedlinghaus' next endeavor to be the top custom car shop in Central Europe with a new facility in Berlin. This six-part series chronicles the projects, the obstacles and the craftsmanship of Friedlinghaus' enterprise in the shadow of traditional German engineering. **Artwork Available**

ADVENTURE IN THE ALPS

World Premiere: Friday, December 7 at 9 PM

From the slopes of the French Alps to the waters of the glacier-fed rivers at their base, this high-definition special chronicles the attempts of 38 teams from across the world to complete the 2008 Saab Salomon Mountain X Race. Teams of three are challenged over the course of five days in multiple adventure racing disciplines unique to the terrain of the spectacular Savoie Mont Blanc region of the French Alps. Two American teams have a chance to claim victory, but in a race like this, anything can happen. Audiences experience what it takes to compete in this event and which team will have the endurance, skill and teamwork necessary to win it all or to simply finish.

SHAKEN & STIRRED: RACING CLASSIC AT ASTONS SPA

U.S. Premiere: Sunday, December 14 at 9 PM

Featuring colorful characters living out a larger-than-life car-crazed dream, this special chronicles classic car racing at one of Europe's most glamorous events -Spa's Six-Hour Endurance Race at Belgium's famed track, Spa Francorchamps. This special follows two Aston Martin race teams as they return these 1950s classics to the track alongside a field of spectacular vintage rides, including Alfa Romeos, Cobras, Maseratis, Mustangs and Porsches.

CHASING CLASSIC CARS

World Premieres: Tuesdays at 10 PM TV-PG

Wayne Goes Racing - Tuesday, December 2 at 10 PM

In the film War of the Roses, Michael Douglas' character owned a 1960 Morgan +4 Roadster, which his wife spitefully ran over and crushed. After filming wrapped, a Connecticut man bought the wrecked car and hired Wayne Carini to restore it to top condition. His dream was to go vintage racing with the Morgan, but tragically, two weeks before he was to race it he passed away. In this episode, Wayne buys the Morgan in all its dusty glory after it has been sitting in storage for fifteen years since the man's death. Wayne and his team restore the car to racing condition and honor the man's memory by fulfilling his dream to race the Morgan.

Shelby vs. Ferrari - Tuesday, December 9 at 10 PM

This episode is a classic smackdown between "Italian fortissimo" and "all-American muscle," when Wayne Carini brings a 1969 Ferrari 365 GTC and a 1966 Shelby Mustang GT350 Fastback to auction in Monterey, California. But with two days of nonstop auctions ahead of him, Wayne takes a break from restoring cars and networks at one of the most exclusive luxury lifestyle events in the country -Gordon McCall's Motorworks Revival Party at the Monterey Jet Center.

Muntz Jet at Pebble - Tuesday, December 16 at 10 PM

Master car restorer, Wayne Carini, fulfills a lifetime dream when his rare1952 Muntz Jet is awarded a coveted spot on the lawn on at the Pebble Beach Concours D'Elegance. Originally designed by famous Indy car builder Frank Kurtis and manufactured by TV maverick Earl "Madman" Muntz, fewer than 300 Muntz Jets were ever built. Previously owned and customized for the renowned big band leader Freddy Martin, this Muntz Jet was restyled by Joe Bailon, who is one of the world's most famous car customizers, best known for creating the paint color "Candy Apple Red."

