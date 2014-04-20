Discovery Cancels Everest Special

Discovery Channel has canceled plans for a May special about climbing Mount Everest, in the aftermath of the avalanche disaster and deaths of Sherpa guides at the Himalayan peak.

"In light of the overwhelming tragedy at Mount Everest and respect for the families of the fallen, Discovery Channel will not be going forward with Everest Jump Live. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the whole Sherpa community," the Discovery Communications owned channel said Sunday.

The avalanche on Thursday, which has claimed the lives of 13 climbers on the mountain, had prompted the NBC crew that was preparing for the May special to shift gears into assisting with the recovery efforts. The NBC-produced series was scheduled to begin on May 5, with nightly live broadcasts leading up to climber Joby Ogwyn’s televised jump on May 11.

On Sunday, authorities in Nepal temporarily halted climbs on the mountain while searches continued for three missing Sherpa guides in the avalanche area, the Associated Press reported.