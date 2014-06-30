‘Designing Women’ Star Meshach Taylor Dies

Meshach Taylor, who starred in 1980s sitcom Designing Women, died Saturday. He was 67.

Taylor passed away from colorectal cancer at his Altadena, Calif. home, his wife Bianca Ferguson Taylor told the Los Angeles Times.

He appeared on Designing Women for all seven seasons of the show as Anthony Bouvier, an ex-con furniture delivery man.

“It is with love and gratitude that we sorrowfully announce that our darling, amazingly brilliant and dynamic, Meshach, the incredible father, husband, son and friend has begun his grand transition,” his family wrote on his Facebook page shortly before his passing. “Our friends who know and love us, please offer your prayers for his peace and blazing light as he ascends to the heavens. Those who need to call the family please do. Those who desire to post memories, we are open and graciously accepting all gestures of peace. “

Born in Boston, Taylor got his start playing bit TV and film roles in the late 70s and early 80s before landing the part of Anthony in 1986.

He is survived by wife Bianca; daughters Tamar, Yasmin and Esme; and son Tariq.